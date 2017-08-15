James Larry Beckett Sr., age 79, passed away peacefully Aug. 12 at home.Born October 29, 1937 at Akron City Hospital, Jim grew up in Barberton and graduated from Barberton High School in 1956. He went on to attend the University of Akron where he graduated in 1963 with a degrees in Civil Engineering and Surveying. He was a lifelong member of the Barberton First Church of Christ where he was both baptized and married, and served for several years as a Deacon. Jim was a licensed Professional Engineer and licensed Surveyor for 30 years with the City of Akron in the Engineering divisions. After his retirement from Akron he went on to spend 12 years as the City Engineer of Barberton. He was also a licensed Professional Engineer in the state of Massachusetts. Jim loved local history and was a collector of Summit County written history and family genealogy. Jim was a long time member of the Akron Model T Club, the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors, and past President of the SMSO. He loved to travel with his family, taking his wife and children all over the upper East Coast, visiting all types of historical places big and small. Jim had a great sense of humor and could fool you by being extremely serious while telling a tale. He loved dogs and always had one (or three) in the family. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Art and Inez Beckett and brother Art Beckett Jr. He is survived by his cherished wife of 50 years Sharon (nee Akins) of Copley, daughters Elizabeth (William) Crow of Akron, Patricia (Bryon) Miller of Cedar Creek Texas, and son James Jr of Copley; grandsons Nicholas Pamboukis, Arthur (Sierra Reed) Pamboukis and their father Agathonicos Pamboukis all of Uniontown. Jim is also survived by sisters-in-law Doris Robison and Sandy (Dan) Griffin as well as many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Summa Barberton ICU and Palliative care units for their kindness, dedication and wonderful care of Dad. Calling hours will be Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10-noon at Cox McNulty Funeral Home at 222 Norton Ave. Barberton OH 44203 with funeral services following at noon and burial after; Russell Shriner officiating.