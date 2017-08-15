Loretta Anne Stone, 78, crossed The River Jordan Aug. 14, after a lengthy illness. Loretta was born Sept. 24, 1938 to Henry and Mary Hillenbrand in Chicago, Illinois. She moved to the Clinton area in 1965 where she built a life around three children, little league baseball, 4-H, horse shows and a work career as a bar manager at the Shamrock Restaurant and the Town Crier Restaurant. She retired in 1990. Loretta truly enjoyed ocean cruises and traveling the country. Particularly Las Vegas! Her favorite past times included casino gambling, old western TV shows, her beloved Cleveland Indians and driving around town in her white Cadillac with American Flags attached to the doors. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister-in law Bill and Lois Hillenbrand, brother-in-law Rudy Sinsky and husbands Harry Blackford, Dennis Harless and Elmo (Stoney) Stone. She is survived by her sister Joan Sinsky and children Robert Blackford, Dr. Donna (Bill) Busson and Dolores Wilson. Other survivors are stepchildren Mae (Bill) Stover, April (Kerrell) Watts, Elma (Mark) Micire, Donna Wiley; Four grandchildren; Ten step-grandchildren; Eight great-grandchildren and 12 step-great grandchildren. The family also wants to recognize her very close friends Kathy Humphrey, Kate Utesch, Terry and Dale Cundiff and son-in-law Kevin Wilson Sr. A special thanks to the New Franklin EMS, Pleasant View Health Care Center and Harbor Light Hospice for the care they provided for our mom. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 18, at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. Fr. William Browne officiating. Interment at Clinton Cemetery. Calling Hours Thursday from 5-8 p.m., and also Friday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Haven of Rest, 175 E. Market St. Akron, OH 44308 or Ohio Veterans Memorial Park, 8005 S. Cleveland Massillon Road, Clinton, OH 44216. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).