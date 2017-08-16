Together Again

Beatrice Jane Renninger, age 92, passed away Aug. 15, at her home. Preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Bobbie; grandsons, Jason and Danny; three brothers and two sisters. Bob and Beat are now together again for eternity. Beat is survived by her children, Dennis (Charlene), Robin (Barbara), Sheree (Alan) VanHyning, Stacey (Jim) Low, and Bobbie (Diane); nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and friends. The family will receive friends, Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton. Private Graveside services will be at Uniontown Greenlawn Cemetery.