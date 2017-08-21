Betty L. Kendall, age 82, went home to be with the Lord Aug. 19. She was born June 10, 1935 in Stumptown, West Virginia. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Barberton. Survived by her husband of 63 years, Dewayne; sons, Rick (Mary) and Ron (Linda); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Irene Conrad; and numerous extended family. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton. Funeral services will at 11 a.m., Wednesday at the funeral home. Pastors Daniel Hanlon and Mike Prebynski will officiate. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron.