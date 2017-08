Buddy Lee Collmar, 64, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 11. He was a resident of Barberton. Preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Gladys Collmar; Buddy is survived by his daughter, Spring Collmar; granddaughters, Danielle Darlak and Caitlynn Collmar; siblings, Brad Collmar, Linda Goch, Johnny Knight and Linda Ellis; five great-grandchildren; along with other relatives and friends. Following his wishes there will be no services. Cremation has taken place.