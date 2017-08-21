Dennis C. Karl, age 72, passed away Aug. 20. He was born March 10, 1945 in Akron, Ohio. Dennis served in the U.S. Air Force and was a past member of the V.F.W post 3383 and the Barberton Liedertafel. He was a supervisor at Seiberling Tire & Rubber and was the night superintendent at PPG with 24 years of service. Preceded in death by parents, Mike and Ruth; stepmother, Ann Karl; and sister, Betty Hausch. Survived by his wife, Lynn; son, Michael (Luanne); daughter, Chantel Karl; brothers, Michael (Shelly) and Steve (Laura); sisters, Shirley Bare and Ruth Ann Karl (Serge); grandson, Shawn Thomas; granddaughter, Sara Kase; stepchildren, Dean Reese, Casey (Kim) Cowburn, and Abby (Joe) Lynch; seven step grandchildren; and one great-grandson. Funeral service will be Thursday, Aug. 24, at 10 a.m. at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave, Barberton. Family will receive friends Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 6-8 p.m. Interment will be at a later date at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio.