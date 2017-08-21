Dr. Francis A. Cleary, 93, passed away peacefully Wednesday Aug. 16. He was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey. He moved to Wadsworth, Ohio at the age of eight. Francis graduated from Wadsworth High School in 1941. He attended St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Indiana before WWII where he served as a Medic in the Army in the European Theatre. He returned from the war and graduated from Ohio State University with a bachlor degree in chemistry and was elected to Phi Lambda Upsilon, a chemical honorary society. He graduated from Ohio State College of Medicine in 1953 and received his clinical training at Akron City Hospital. He practiced family medicine in Barberton, Ohio from 1954 to 1990, serving as Chief of Staff at Barberton Citizens Hospital in 1963. He was a member of AMA, The Ohio State Medical Society and was a life member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. He was an assistant professor of family practice at NEOCOM. He is a member of St. Sebastian Parish. Francis was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and family physician. Francis was preceded in death by parents Francis and Hazel, sisters Gertrude Cleary Hartnett and Pearl Cleary Bolger. He is survived by his wife of 67 years Anna Lee; children Francis (Tracy), Michael (Robin), Thomas (Patricia), Cathleen (Chris) Hawes, Ann (Angie Speidel – deceased), Donald (Margaret), Joan (Ken Sargent), James (Eileen); fourteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the staff of Concordia Health Center and Great Lakes Caring Hospice for their kindness, dedication and wonderful care of Dad. The family will receive friends Wednesday Aug. 23, 4:30-7:30 p.m. followed by a Rosary at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Road, Copley. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday Aug. 24, 11 a.m., at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 476 Mull Ave., Akron. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cleary Family Scholarship Endowment or The Cornerstone of our Faith Campaign c/o St. Sebastian Parish Foundation.