Thomas G. Lightner, 72, passed away Aug. 20, after a brief illness. Tom was born in Barberton and had been a life resident of the Barberton/Norton area. He was a graduate Barberton High School class of 1964 and retired from the Babcock and Wilcox Co. after 43 years of service. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and a proud Army Veteran. Preceded in death by his parents John and Estelle; He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Carol A.; daughter Diane Lightner; son Mark Lightner; grandchildren Lindsey, Connor and Taylor Smith; siblings Janis Scott, John (Carla) Lightner, Jerry Lightner and Renee (Glen) Hicks; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of christian burial will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 25, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 Sixth St. NW, Barberton. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Calling Hours Thursday from 5-8 p.m., at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton, where prayers will be said Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Augustine Church. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).