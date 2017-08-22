Bruce Cabot Anderson, 69, of Akron, Ohio, loving husband, father and grandfather, was called home to heaven, Friday, Aug. 18, after a short, courageous battle with cancer. There will not be no calling hours. A Military Burial will take place at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Rev. David L. Arnott officiating. There will be a private Celebration of Life Service for family and close friends, at a later time. Bruce worked as a sheet metal crafter and specialty welder, after returning home from serving his country. He enjoyed fishing, playing guitar, and spending time with family. Bruce is survived by wife, Misty Anderson; children, Krislynn Anderson D’Auria, Erik Anderson, Kimberly (Jay) More, Laura Beth (David) Arnott, Mark (Pansy) Morehead, Mike (Julie) Morehead; grandchildren, Tony, Nick, Brandon, Jessica, Nate, Katy, Mark, Tia, Brian, Tiffany, Alex, Ashley, Angela, Daniel, Yanna; six great-grandchildren; brother and sisters, and other family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to help cover medical expenses, may be given to Misty Anderson, c/o Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, OH 44203.