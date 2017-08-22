Donald “Donny” Alan McCort passed away Aug. 5. Prior to retirement Donny was employed as a service tech for Food Lion for ten years. He enjoyed his Harley, sports and Nascar. Donny was proud to have served his country in the Army. He was stationed at Camp Red Cloud in Korea and served as a crew chief with the 129th helicopter company in Vietnam. Proceded in death by his father, Durwin McCort; mother, Joy La Tondross. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 31 years, Valerie; daughter, Jennifer Forbes (Joshua) Stow, Ohio: sons, Matthew McCort, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Patrick Knotts (Kate) Doylestown, Ohio. Sisters, Michelle Kish (Robert Smith), Taylersville, North Carolina; Dorine McCort, Independence, Missouri; Beckey Rogers (Danny) Doylestown , Ohio, brother, Mark McCort, Nashville Tennessee. Grandchildren, Jordan, Collin, Aubree, Ariel, Aiden, Mason, Gavin, Libby, Hannah, Brennan and Paige. Mother and Father-in-law, Ann and Bill Dombroski; Don also leaves behind many loved brother and sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, and many many great friends. A special thank you to the palliative floor at Barberton Hospital for all the special care you gave Donny. A celebration of his life has already taken place. To carry on Donny’s memory do something nice for a veteran. Donations can be made c/o Jennifer Forbes, 304 E. Hopocan Ave., Barberton, OH 44203. Adams Mason Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-535-9186.