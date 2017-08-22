Faye Elizabeth Miller, age 70, went home to be with her savior Aug. 19. She was a member of the Lord’s House of Prayer. God and family were her life. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Norma Merriner and two special great-grandchildren. Survived by her husband, James; children, Christina (Charles) Gray, Janet (Christopher) Baker, and Thomas (Charlotte) Bunner; numerous adored grandchildren and extended family. A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Lord’s House of Prayer, 6105 Manchester Road, Akron. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 9 -10 a.m. Arrangements by Cox McNulty Funeral Home, Barberton.