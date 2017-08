The Barberton-Norton Mosquito Abatement District identified West Nile virus positive mosquito samples. The following samples were trapped and tested between Aug. 1 and 4.

Barberton: Barber Road north of the Barberton High School complex in Ward 4

Norton: On Inas Drive in Ward 1

Connect Road, west of Summit Road in Ward 2

In the area of Liberty Church on Johnson Road in Ward 4