Superintendent Addis assures students are safe

Norton families received a message from the Norton Superintendent Dana Addis assuring them their children are safe.

The school district wide call stated that Norton Police had received information that a resident of the Norton community had made a threat against the school system. Police immediately responded to the suspects home for questioning.

Per the phone call, the person in question is unable to drive, has no means of transportation and in incapable of constructing any threatening plans.

Superintendent Addis assured that the threat is false, the school safety plan worked as they should have and the Norton Police Department acted quickly.

