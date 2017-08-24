George W. Moyer, 63, passed away Thursday, Aug. 24, surrounded by his family. A life resident of Barberton, he was a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1972 and retired from Evans Supply. George enjoyed fishing, golf and spending time with family. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Norma Moyer and mother-in-law, Evelyn Halliwell; survived by his wife of 40 years, Debbie; daughters, Sandi (Rob) Ritchey and Kristy (Ilario) Simonetta; grandchildren, Leslie Hill, Cameron Hill, Emma Ritchey, Sean Ritchey and Domenico Simonetta; sisters, Jean Winner and Barbara (Wally) Emick; his furry friends, “Jack” and “Chloe,” along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to, Dave Evans and family, Robert Brooks, Rico Evans, Jim Baushlinger and Greg Adams for all their care and support. “FOREVER STRONG LIKE BULL.” Funeral service will be Saturday 5 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Rev. Mr. Robin Adair, Deacon officiating. George’s family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research, www.npcf.us.