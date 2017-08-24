Richard Maynard Downs

Richard M. Downs, 89, a life-long resident of Barberton, Ohio, went home to be with the lord Friday, Aug. 18. Dick served in the U.S. Army and worked 33 years at Seiberling Tire Company. Dick loved hunting and fishing and spending time with his family. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ethel Downs. Dick is survived by his children, Richard (Linda), Thomas (Theresa), Debbie (Andy) Juszli and Cathy (Howie) Hone; brother, Robert (Juanita) Downs; sister, Joanne (Barney) Fuller; ex-wife, Joye (Addis) Downs; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. Funeral service will be Monday, Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends Sunday, Aug. 27 from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Dick’s memory to Conquer Cancer Foundation, 2318 Mill Road, Suite 800, Alexandria, Va. 22314.