Aug. 22, Dan Genet showed-up for his tee time on the most heavenly and spectacular of grounds. Dan courageously fought his battle with mesothelioma, a result of asbestos exposure. His battle is now over. He can now enjoy eternity with his family that have already passed on, including is mother and father, Donald and Wanda Genet. He will now continue to watch over and protect his family that remains, including his wife of 47 years, Brenda, his sons, Russ, Dan and Chris, their wives, Kami, Lori, and Kimberly, and his grandchildren, Cade, Cruz, and Reese. Just as in life, Dan will also continue to safeguard his brothers, sister, and their families, Dale and Sharon Genet, Donald and Deborah Genet, and Donna Taylor (Genet). Donna’s husband, Chuck, was already waiting to meet Dan on that first, heavenly tee box. Dan taught us all what it meant to be a devoted husband, a loving and caring father, a loyal friend, and an honorable man, even in the toughest of times. Just as our world is a better place having had him in it, Heaven is a better place now that he has arrived. The next time your golf ball bounces off of tree and into a fairway, you’ll know that he was playing alongside you. The family will be hosting a party to celebrate Dan’s life. Please come and share your favorite stories and memories about Dan. The party will be Saturday, Sept. 16, from 4– 8 p.m. at Ohio Prestwick Country Club, 3751 Glen Eagles Blvd., Uniontown, OH 44685. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).