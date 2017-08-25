Judith A. Johnson, 71, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Aug. 20. A resident of Akron, she retired from The Waffle House with 35 years of service and was a member of Victory Chapel. Preceded in death by her 15 year old son, Jason; Judith is survived by her husband of 36 years, Danny. A memorial service will be Monday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. at Victory Chapel, 32 West Bellisle Dr., Akron, OH 44319 with Pastor Robert Webb officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the church in Judith’s memory. Visitation will be noon until time of service.