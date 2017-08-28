Michael Stephen Coon Jr.
Michael Stephen Coon Jr., age 36 passed away suddenly Aug. 25. He was born June 1, 1981 in Barberton. he was an amazing father, and was filled with laughter and love. He truly was one of a kind, he was loved deeply and will never be forgotten. Proceeded in death by his mother: Cathy, grandmother: Evona, and sister Evonna. Michael is survived by the love of his life Julie Coon: daughter: Chelsea Coon, and son: Dominic Coon. Father Michael Coon Sr., brothers: Nathan (Jackie) Talbot, Lenard (Amanda) Coon, Stephen (Jessica) Coon, sister: Mary Coon, and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A celebration of life will be at Johnson United Methodist Church, 3409 Johnson Rd. Norton, Saturday, Sept. 2, at 3 p.m. Calling hours will be at Johnson United Methodist Church at 2 p.m., until time of service. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations would be appreciated in care of Julie Coon at the time of service.
I know you may not remember me, but i remember Kathy and Mike Sr. From the Van Buren homes. I am really sorry to see you have lost your son. Time will heal your pain.
Love and miss you aunt Becky
I am so sorry for your family loss
Fly high buddy you’re gone but you’ll never be forgotten I knew you were young and a fine young man you was .Love Always an old friend .
Sorry you hadn’t leave us but you well never be forgotten with lots of love
I love you and miss you man
Mike was a great man. He always had a smile on his face when he would come into the Dollar General. He loved his children and family with his whole heart. Mary, Chelsea,Dominic. he has never actually left you, He will forever be in your hearts. Cherish the memories.