Michael Stephen Coon Jr., age 36 passed away suddenly Aug. 25. He was born June 1, 1981 in Barberton. he was an amazing father, and was filled with laughter and love. He truly was one of a kind, he was loved deeply and will never be forgotten. Proceeded in death by his mother: Cathy, grandmother: Evona, and sister Evonna. Michael is survived by the love of his life Julie Coon: daughter: Chelsea Coon, and son: Dominic Coon. Father Michael Coon Sr., brothers: Nathan (Jackie) Talbot, Lenard (Amanda) Coon, Stephen (Jessica) Coon, sister: Mary Coon, and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A celebration of life will be at Johnson United Methodist Church, 3409 Johnson Rd. Norton, Saturday, Sept. 2, at 3 p.m. Calling hours will be at Johnson United Methodist Church at 2 p.m., until time of service. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations would be appreciated in care of Julie Coon at the time of service.