Ann F. Johns, 84, passed away Sunday, Aug. 27, in Hudson, Ohio. Ann was born May 19, 1933 in Arlington, Massachusetts to Warren and Priscilla Emery. She graduated from Arlington High School, Class of 1951. She then graduated from Boston University in 1955 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and in 1960 with her Master’s Degree in Education. Ann loved to travel and in 1958 took a job with the Department of Defense teaching elementary school to the children of US Army soldiers at the US Army base in Hanau, Germany. She met her husband of 58 years, Paul, in the officer’s club there and they were married in Basel, Switzerland Aug. 4, 1959. They returned to the US in 1960 and settled in Barberton, Ohio where she taught in the Barberton School District, retiring in 1992. In 1996 Paul took an overseas job with Babcock and Wilcox in Jakarta, Indonesia where they lived for three years. She loved living there and she and Paul travelled extensively throughout Asia and Australia before returning home in 1999. They settled in Fort Myers, Florida and lived there for 13 years enjoying the sun and using that as their travel base.They moved back to Ohio in 2012. In addition to the tremendous pride she had for her family, Ann was a talented pianist, and avid reader and a lover of education. She taught English as a Second Language to women in Jakarta and belonged to and led many book clubs in her post-retirement years. She also loved her baby grand piano and many nights she could be heard playing for her husband while he did the dishes. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Priscilla and her brother, Edward. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband of 58 years, Paul; sons, Martin (Mary), Brian (Mary-Anne) and daughter, Nancy Hadley (Ted); eight grandchildren, Elizabeth Johns, Nina Hadley, Daniel Johns, Julia Hadley, Dmitry Hadley, Andrei Hadley, Oksana Hadley and Sascha Haldley; one great-grandchild, Leo Gonzalez, as well as brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Karl and Carolyn Johns and nephew, David Johns. The family would like to thank the staff of the Gables of Hudson and Dr. David Fantelli for their excellent care on Ann. Mass of christian burial will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church 204 Sixth St., NW, Barberton with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Ann’s family will receive friends Friday from 5 -7 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, Ohio 44203. Procession to the church Saturday will form at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Barberton Public Library, 602 W. Park Ave., Barberton, Ohio 44203 in Ann’s memory.