Ann Gable,99, passed away peacefully Aug. 28. She was a lifelong resident of Barberton where she worked as office manager for RG Finnell Agency for 30 yrs. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Clarence (Gabe) and is survived by her children, Cecelia (Clay) Alder of Reno, Nevada, Michael (Sunci) Gable of Croatia, Janet (Randy) Forst of Barberton. She is also survived by her grandchildren Erik (Mandy) Forst, Tara (Josh) Gordon, Megan (Erik) Relford, Andy (Erin) Gable and 11 great-grandchildren. The family would especially like to thank the staff at Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living and Pleasant View Healthcare for their compassion and care during her stay. Mass of Christian burial will be Friday Sept. 1, at 11 a.m., at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton. Fr Robert Jackson celebrant. Calling hours will be one hour prior to service at the church. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St Jude’s Children’s Hospital. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).