Arrest made after business windows shot

Several businesses have had windows shot at and authorities have custody of the suspect.

Uniontown Police Department stopped the suspect, Richard Rhodes, 49 of Hartville, in a white Ford Ranger. He was found to have a .22 caliber riffle and a nearly empty box of ammunition.

A glass repair company measures doors and windows at Barberton License Bureau after they were shot at over ten times.

The glass door of Alexander Square Commons was shot at overnight Aug. 29.

Richard Rhodes, 49 of Hartville, was arrested by Uniontown Police and is suspect in the incidents in Barberton.