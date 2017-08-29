Canoe racing returns

Back by popular demand, the 27th annual Barberton Mum Fest, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23 and 24, will again feature canoe races on Lake Anna.

The races, reminiscent of similar Sunday activity during the Victorian era, will be Saturday, beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Barberton Beautification is looking for groups of two people per canoe to race in heats. Participants will canoe from the east shore of Lake Anna, turn around mid-way and canoe back to shore.

This race is a fundraiser for the beautification program. Registration fees are $25 per canoe for the general public, $50 per canoe for a non-profit organization and $75 per canoe for a business. The canoes and all equipment will be provided by Barberton Parks and Recreation.

All participants will receive a commemorative Great Lake Anna Canoe Race T-shirt. A trophy will be inscribed with the winners name and displayed in the Barberton Parks and Recreation offices in the Center for Active Adults. Each winner will receive an individual plaque.

To register or receive more information call 330-861-7118 or e-mail klewis@cityofbarberton.com.