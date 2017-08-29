Future Nash Heights fees discussed

Rich Muller

Herald Staff Writer

Norton City Council is considering how much property owners property owners not included in the Nash Heights sewer project would have to pay for tapping in, or hooking up to the system after its completion.

At Monday’s council meeting to consider one resident’s request Mayor Mike Zita noted several people, in what is considered fringe areas. have expressed interest in tapping in.

The fee for Nash Heights residents in the project is capped by city ordinance at $11,200. According to Law Director Justin Markey, council has options of lowering the fee, continuing it or including an escalation clause which would increase the fee on a yearly or longer schedule.

Council approved removing towers, such as those for cellphone service, from being defined as public utilities to avoid conflict with an ordinance covering wireless communications facilities.

Holly Miller from the Summit County Department of Community and Economic Development spoke about assistance programs available for residents. They include but are not limited to: fuel fund assistance, home investment, lead based paint hazard reduction, failing household sewage treatment systems (through SCPH) and home weatherization.

Due to Labor Day, council will next meet Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. for a committee session followed by a special legislative session.