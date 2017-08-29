Juvenile dies in police custody **911 Audio**

Police dispatch receive a 911 call after a Barberton couple was robbed at gunpoint.

A 17-year-old boy was found dead in the back of an Akron Police cruiser after a Barberton couple were robbed at gunpoint.

The robbery occurred in the 2200 block of 10th Street Southwest in Akron (Kenmore), Aug. 25 at about 9:30 p.m.

The 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds were arrested. After they were detained the 17-year-old was found dead after apparently shooting himself in the head.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office the cause of death for the 17-year-old, identified as Xavier McMullen, is suicide.

The victims were a 36-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman. The man told police the three youths threw the woman to the ground and took a tool pouch containing hand tools from her and fled as he chased them. Residents directed police to a Seventh Street Southwest home where the suspects were taken into custody.

Akron Police are investigating the incident.

