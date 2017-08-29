LaVonne “Bonnie” Mae Christman-Harris, age 88, of Barberton, Ohio went home to be with the Lord surrounded by family Aug. 26. LaVonne was a beautiful lady inside and out. She had such strong faith and loved her lord and savior. She lived her life setting a christian example and loved to share her faith with others. LaVonne was a people person and she never met a stranger. In her free time, she enjoyed knitting and reading devotions. She loved spending time with her family, as they were everything to her. She especially enjoyed doting on her grandchildren. LaVonne is preceded in death by her parents, Carl Raymond and Sylvia Jean Christman ; sisters, Rosemond Jolly and her loving husband of 65 years, Clarence Mel Harris. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Fredrick) Stanger and Sherri (Patrick) Shea; brother, Henry Christman; sister, Beverly Kleinhanzl; grandchildren, Christopher (Julia) Stanger, Shawna Shea, Jeremy (Monica) Stanger and David Shea. She also leaves behind 5 great grand princesses, Trinity Shea, Adriana and Emilia Stanger, Vera Stanger as well as a new baby princess on the way. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Cox McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton. Funeral Services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron.