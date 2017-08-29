Police dig up pot

| | 0

Norton Police Department received an anonymous call about marijuana plants growing in a cornfield off Hametown Road.

There were 10 plants dug up. Nine were about 18 inches tall. The last one was about 5 feet tall. There are no suspects at this time according to detectives.

Ten marijuana plants were growing in a field off Hametown Road in Norton.

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment