Police dig up pot
Norton Police Department received an anonymous call about marijuana plants growing in a cornfield off Hametown Road.
There were 10 plants dug up. Nine were about 18 inches tall. The last one was about 5 feet tall. There are no suspects at this time according to detectives.
Ten marijuana plants were growing in a field off Hametown Road in Norton.
Posted in Breaking News
Related Posts
Juvenile dies in police custody **911 Audio**
August 29, 2017 | No Comments »
Arrest made after business windows shot
August 29, 2017 | 2 Comments »
Superintendent Addis assures students are safe **Audio**
August 23, 2017 | No Comments »
West Nile virus found
August 22, 2017 | 2 Comments »