Vivan “Jean” Greene

Jean (80), went home to her Lord in heaven Sunday, Aug. 27, surrounded by her beloved family. Preceded in death by her husband, John Jay and brother, Johnny O.; Jean is survived by her children, Denise (Rich), Lisa and Shawn (Carla); granddaughters, Erika (Josh), McKenna (Sam) and Sydney; along with extended family members and friends. Everyone who met our mother were inspired by her zest for life and mesmerized by her striking blue eyes. Her gift of gab, served her well as an antique dealer and the ability of every stranger becomes her friend. We were honored to share her as a mentor, mother and grandmother to many. Her passions were her family, travel adventures, “Wacky Wednesdays,” casino trips and being a charter member of the Lebron James grandmothers club and an avid Cleveland Cavaliers fan. She lived, laughed and loved and enlightened everyone she met. Mass of the christian burial will be Thursday 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 Sixth St., N.W., Barberton. Jean’s family will receive friends Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203, where prayers will be said Thursday at 9:30 a.m. with procession to the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude’s Children Hospital are requested.