Our beloved Dad, Jack Holliday passed away unexpectedly Aug. 26. He was the third child of ten, the son of James and Mabel Holliday born in Wilsonburg, West Virginia. He was one of the best Christmas presents ever received. He was a wonderful, kind, patient, loving, supportive and humble man. He had a special sense of humor and was always there to help out and give well-respected advice. He could fix anything, if dad can’t fix it no one can! Jack was married to Betty L. Holliday (who preceded him in death) for over 57 years. Jack and Betty made their home and raised their family in Barberton. They enjoyed traveling around the United States sightseeing and visiting family and friends. His greatest joy was his loving family. It was the life they planned together. Jack was employed and retired from the Ohio Brass Company after 36 years of loyal and dedicated service. He was a proud Army veteran having served his country during the Korean War. Corporal Jackson L. Holliday was in the Army attached to the Air Force (SCARWAF) Engineering Transportation Company at Osan Air Force Base. He was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association Chapter 138 for many years and enjoyed the camaraderie of the group. Survivors and those left to carry on his legacy are children, Lena Holliday Knight (Dave deceased),Scott Holliday, Luanne Holliday and Jenny Reid (Ken), grandchildren, Jackson, Andy, Olivia, Athena and Bryan (Chrissie), great-grandchildren, Makaila, David, Amelia, Malena and Decklan, sisters, Mary Butcher and Doris Brown, other family and friends and furry friend Tiger. They do not make them like him anymore. Jack is “pulling a Hank Snow,” “moving on.” Funeral Services will be at 3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. Pastor Joe Schoblocher officiating. Calling Hours one hour prior to the service. Private burial Friday at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).