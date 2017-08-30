John “Bud” McKenzie, 78, passed away after a brief illness Aug. 22. He was born Dec. 26, 1938 in Akron, the son of the late John and Agnes McKenzie. He retired from Dominion East Ohio after many years of service. He enjoyed golfing and campfires. He will always be remembered for his love of spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Deborah McKenzie; eight children; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; family and friends. The family will receive friends 4- 6 p.m. Friday Aug. 25, at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 6 p.m. Pastor Darrell Frazier will officiate. Adams Mason Funeral Home and Crematory 330-535-9186.