Police need help to identify thief
Do you recognize this man?
On the Sunday, Aug. 20, at about 3:20 p.m., a white man, wearing a multi-colored polo shirt and a white ball cap, stole a carton of cigarettes from the Circle K, 1383 Wooster Road West.
Tipsters should call Det. Russell 330-861-7254.
Posted in Breaking News
Related Posts
Harnden fills vacant school board seat
August 30, 2017 | No Comments »
Juvenile dies in police custody **911 Audio**
August 29, 2017 | 3 Comments »
Police dig up pot
August 29, 2017 | 1 Comment »
Arrest made after business windows shot
August 29, 2017 | 4 Comments »
Superintendent Addis assures students are safe **Audio**
August 23, 2017 | No Comments »