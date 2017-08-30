Police need help to identify thief

| | 0

Do you recognize this man?

 

On the Sunday, Aug. 20, at about 3:20 p.m.,  a white man, wearing a multi-colored polo shirt and a white ball cap, stole a carton of cigarettes from the Circle K, 1383 Wooster Road West.

Tipsters should call Det. Russell  330-861-7254.

#heraldnation

#barbertoncops

 

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment