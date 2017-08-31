Drive safe over Labor Day

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to be safe this Labor Day weekend. Troopers will focus enforcement efforts on removing impaired drivers from Ohio’s roadways. Motorists can all have a part in keeping the roadway safe by never driving impaired and designating a sober driver.

During the 2016 Labor Day holiday weekend, there were 15 fatal crashes that killed 15 people. Four of those fatalities were OVI related and five fatalities resulted from not using safety belts. OSHP also made 749 OVI arrests over the long weekend.

“Removing impaired drivers from our roadways is always a primary focus,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent. “We take impaired driving seriously and we are dedicated to protecting and serving the motorists on Ohio’s roadways.”

According to AAA, approximately 85% of all travelers drive to their destinations in celebration of Labor Day. This can lead to congested roadways; to combat congestion: plan ahead, allow extra time, follow traffic laws, share the road with other motorists and always wear a safety belt.

The 2017 Labor Day weekend reporting period begins Friday, September 1 at 12 a.m. and ends Monday, September 4 at 11:59 pm. OSHP will be reporting statewide, provisional fatalities each morning on Facebook, Twitter and statepatrol.ohio.gov.

Motorists are encouraged to dial #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the Patrol.