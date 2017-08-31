Stolen property recovered

The Summit County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau received information Aug. 28 regarding the whereabouts of three stolen ATVs. The ATVs were located at a New Franklin residence. The VIN numbers had been obliterated. Additional information led to a search warrant at a residence on Buddy Street in New Franklin. During the search, several items were recovered including, but not limited to, tools, several ounces of methamphetamine, seven firearms, and approximately $6,000 in cash.

Another search warrant was executed at a nearby storage unit. During the search, several items were recovered, including (2) 4X4 utility vehicles, (3) golf carts, and a trailer generator.

Timothy Williams, age 35, of New Franklin was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamines (F-1) and Receiving Stolen Property (F-5). He was transported to the Summit County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen property that was recovered should call the Summit County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 330-643-5404.