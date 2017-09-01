Frank Louis Likovic, 79, of Bremen, died Tuesday, Aug. 15. He was born Dec. 3, 1937 in Barberton, Ohio the son of Frank Martin and Irene Elizabeth (Mazan) Likovic. He was a graduate of Norton High School and was retired from Diamond Power. Frank loved the outdoors and especially hunting and fishing. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia, whom he married July 18, 1962; 3 sons, Frank Jr., Patrick and Michael (Shari); daughter, Denise; brother, Jim Likovic; sister, Joan (Rick) Cook; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sons, Gary and Brian; and brother, Jerry. A time to visit with Frank’s family will take place Friday from 10 – 11 a.m., at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Interment at Rushville Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Frank’s memory to the Amercian Heart Association. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com.

