Gun brought to Norton High School

Unloaded handgun found at Norton High School

At about 11:45 a.m. Friday, the Norton Police Department was notified by Norton School Administration that a student may be in possession of a gun.

The principal of the high school, Ryan Shanor, immediately isolated the students in question and the firearm was located. Three students were taken into custody and removed from the school.

The school administration and the police department believe that this is an isolated incident. Any threat of danger was terminated when the gun was found.

The three students were charged with Illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon in a school zone which is a felony. The students were taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

“Our school district is committed to the safety of all of our students. And I always want to clearly communicate with parents about safety issues when they arise,” Addis stated.

Jason Sams, School Board President, relayed his appreciation for the school administration team and the Norton Police Department for their quick and professional response. Adding that, “Such a swift response resulted in a safe outcome for our district.”

