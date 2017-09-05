Mrs. Danielle Costick (Marzin) 91 formerly of Barberton Ohio, widow of Theodore (Ted) Costick joined her husband of 60 years Sept. 2, 2017. For her, we are grateful, she missed him every day since his passing May 20, 2005. The matriarch of our family impacted all of us in ways we will forever remember and pass on. Born in Rouen, France Jan. 27, 1926 the last of three siblings; an older sister (Marianne) and brother (Pierre); she championed every obstacle she encountered and there were many. A young girl in France during World War II; she survived the occupation of her hometown Rouen by the Nazis; the death of her only brother who was in early priesthood and the bombing of the home she shared with her mother. Steadfastly, she studied and worked in a pharmacy. After the defeat of the Nazis; she turned a corner and ran into the love of her life on the streets of Rouen, Ted Costick an American GI. A romance ensued and she followed her heart to marry and leave her beloved France, eventually settling in Barberton. Our mother championed a new era of women by working outside the home. She became a cashier at our neighborhood market Axner’s on Wooster Road. She had a terrific sense of humor and overcame her challenge of the English language with her tenacious energy for learning. The Columbia Chemical Company (soon to be PPG) was the next on her horizon; our father was an accountant there. Those pharmacy studies earlier in France paid off as she aced the exams and was hired as laboratory technician in the research department. Eventually both our parents retired from PPG. Our mother inspired a love of and connection to our french roots. Because of her we know and love our family in France. Laure Legoff (Joel), Claude Morice (Guy) and Jacqueline are the three daughters of our mother’s sister Marianne. Daughter Danielle (Petrie – Avant) son-in-law Tom; grandsons Christian Petrie great- granddaughter Ana; Matthew Petrie, daughter-in-law Jennifer; great-granddaughters Meghan and Olivia. Daughter Deborah (Sharkey –Morley) son-in-law Skip; granddaughter Nicole Lynn Sharkey and grandson James Sharkey; great- granddaughter Ilo Nicole. Daughter Loretta (Kunkel) son-in-law Ed; granddaughter Larissa Danielle (Mack Pinkney); granddaughter Chelsea Patricia (Mickael Chomier) ;great-granddaughter Fanny Georgiana and granddaughter Samantha. Both Chelsea and Samantha graduated from the University of Akron and are residing and working in France. Fanny G is now fluent in both french and english, we are all so proud. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, our dad, Ted. Funeral Services will be at 12:30 p.m., Monday, Sept., 11, at the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home, 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton. Deacon Robin Adair officiating. Calling hours one hour prior to the service. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, Montana 59004-1001. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).