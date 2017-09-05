Robert Fern Sr. went home to be with his lord Sept. 1. He was a faithful member of Victory Chapel. Robert served his country as an Army Ranger. He is survived by his loving wife, Jo Fern of 40 years; his loyal companions, brown dog, and black dog; children, Bobby (Michele) Fern, Rhonda (Darwin) Clapton, Roxanne (Tim) Cool; best friend, Frank (Angel) Raines; grandchildren, Kathryn, Kaitlyn, Timmy, Tyler, and Tanner; and extended family, and friends. Special thanks to Pastor Bobby Webb, Dr. Karimian, and the second floor staff at Barberton Hospital. The family received friends Sept. 5, at Victory Chapel, 32 W. Bellisle Dr., Akron. Funeral services followed at the church with Pastor Bobby Webb officiating. Burial will take place on a later date at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio.