Walter Knapp

Walter O. Knapp, 89, of Barberton passed away with family by his side at the home of his daughter in Amesville, Ohio. He was born June 19, 1928 in Leon, West Virginia. He was employed at Babcox & Wilcox for 42 years and was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was known as the best mechanic in Barberton. Walter is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patricia; a daughter, Pamela L. (Phillip) Frash of Amesville; grandchildren- Don (Jennifer) Lesher, Jeff (Genevieve) Lesher, Amber (David) Correll and Heidi (Corey) Yost; great-grandchildren, Aurora, and Johnny Lesher. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Summers and all his siblings. He was a beloved husband, father and papa. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him. By his wish cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.