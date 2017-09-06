Harold Garrett Sr., age 87 of Barberton, passed away Aug. 7. He was born Dec. 6, 1929 in Barberton and was the son of the late Walter and Hap Garrett Sr. Harold was a proud Army veteran of the World War ii. He is survived by sons, Jim (Debbie), Harold Jr. (Kim), John Sr. and Dale Sr. (Vicky); daughter, Missie (Jim): his companion, Wanda Caudill; brothers, Skeeter and Cordell; sisters, Stella, Carol and Kathy; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Nonna; son, Dennis Sr.; his daughter, Sandra Kay; four brothers, Shorty, Otis, Odell and O.V.: and sister, Bootsy. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a service celebrating his life was Aug. 13, at the American Legion Post 449, 1090 Kenmore Blvd., Akron Ohio. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family at www.heritagecremationsociety.com. Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213.