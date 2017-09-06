Kathy J. Huth, 67, passed away Saturday, Sept. 2. A life resident of Barberton, she was a 1967 graduate of Barberton High School. Kathy retired from Sterling Jewelers and was a member of St. Peter and Paul Church in Doylestown. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Lucille Huth; brother, Kenneth Huth and sister, Pamela Mercer; Kathy is survived by her son, Robert (Julie) Lee; granddaughter, Libby Lee; niece, Alicia (Brent) Kuntzman; grand-nephews, Gage, Lukas and Max Kuntzman. Following Kathy’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Kathy’s family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 9 from 3-5 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Inurnment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park at a later date.