Police investigate shooting
Police responded to a man that had been shot in the face Wednesday afternoon near the corner of Fourth Street Northwest and Tuscarawas Avenue downtown. It is believed, but not confirmed, that the man had been shot elsewhere and was dropped off near the intersection.
POLICE ARE STILL INVESTIGATING.
Further information will be published as it becomes available.
2 Comments
Wow this is so sad our kids are getting out of school walking home visiting friends and these low life POS with the balls to shoot a gun and a person . WHAT HAPPENED TO FIST FIGHT ? That’s how men handle disagreements back in the better more friendly days. People are just nuts anymore. NO RESPECT for themselves and others it is out of control. Kids need their butts busted when they disrespect and then this would not be going on cause they might have respect or some sort of fear of consequences but for most its to late.
Agreed.. please get this Filth out of the Great town of Barberton.