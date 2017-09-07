Frank Bernard Smrdel, 86, of Barberton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Manor Care Nursing Home in Barberton. Frank was born on Nov. 1, 1930 in Barberton to Frank and Frances (Opeka) Smrdel. He graduated from Barberton High School in January 1949 and served in the US Army stationed in Alaska during the Korean War. Nov. 26, 1953 he married the former Maryann Frances Cesen in Barberton. Frank was employed by Babcock and Wilcox in Barberton for 44 years, in charge of the print shop, central files, mailroom and the cafeteria. He enjoyed woodworking and spent many hours during retirement building clocks and working on dollhouses. He was very active in his church, Prince of Peace (formerly Sacred Heart), serving as an altar server and as a long term member of the finance committee, even up until a few months prior to his passing. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Frank is survived by his wife Maryann of Barberton; son Frank and his wife Diana of Peninsula; daughter Karen Despot and her husband Terry of Martinsville, Virgina; daughter Patsy Petit and her husband Terry of Marietta; son David of Aurora; brother Stanley of Barberton; sister Agnes Siciliano and her husband Edward of Tallmadge; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his youngest son John. The family would like to thank the staff at Manor Care and Hospice for their quality care and support. They are truly angels. Mass of christian burial will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 11, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton. Rev. Robert Jackson celebrant. There will be no calling hours. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Church. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).