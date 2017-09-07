Teresa Jean (Schleicher) Chillik

With great sadness, the family of Teresa Chillik announces her passing into the arms of the Lord, Tuesday, Sept. 5. Born June 18, 1972, a graduate of Norton High School and member of Grace Brethren Church, Teresa never allowed the many adversities of life to keep her down. She never met a stranger, had a kind and generous heart and loved her family with a fierce strength. The greatest joys of her life were her husband, Aaron, and her “miracle,” her daughter, Jordan. Teresa was preceded in death by grandparents, Don and Helen Beckett, Bill “Grampy” Vincent and Fred Schleicher; uncles, Jack DeCrane, and Henry Holstein and aunts, Betty Beckett, and Carol Holstein. She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Aaron and daughter, Jordan; parents, Pat Schleicher and Tom Schleicher (Laurie); grandmother, Lola Vincent; sisters, Cindy Wilmoth (Greg) and Pam Roberts (Jerry); aunts and uncles, Bill Beckett (Jo), Barb DeCrane, Jan Slenn (Rick), Dave Vincent (Linda), and Jean Wykoff; nieces and nephews, James, Jimmy, Bria, Maya, Mason and Isaiah. She will also be sorely missed by her in-laws Joe and Trinka Schultz and Dale and Patti Chillik and family friend, Jackie Goch (Kent). Funeral service will be Monday, Sept.11, at 11 a.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Adam Speas officiating. Burial to follow at East Akron Cemetery. Teresa’s family will receive friends Sunday, Sept. 10 from 5-8 p.m. and also from 10 a.m. until time of service Monday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stewart’s Caring Place, 2955 W Market St Suite R, Akron, OH 44333.