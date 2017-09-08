Gardeners recognized for years of service

Dorothy Francis and Sylvia Martin of Akron were honored for their dedication to Keep Akron Beautiful (KAB.)

They have maintained an Adopt-A-Site flowered in their West Akron neighborhood for 13 years. They also participate in a variety of other volunteer programs like Beautification Watch Canvassing and Arbor Day seedling delivery to schools.

Martin and Francis were recognized at KAB’s “Green the Scene” party Aug. 30 at the Akron Art Museum with over 270 people in attendance. They received recycled glass flower vases from Weisenbach Recycled Products etched with their names and volunteer-of-the-year status. Mayor Dan Horrigan presented them with proclamations declaring the day “Dorothy Francis Day” and “Sylvia Martin Day.”

Jacqui Ricchiuti, CEO of KAB said, “Dorothy and Sylvia are examples of our longstanding volunteers who remind us how important a beautiful and clean city is to its residents. Countless neighbors and passersby have commented on the positive emotional impact the site’s stunning beauty has on them.”

KAB is in its 36th year of serving the community with beautification and responsible environmental management. For more information, visit www.keepakronbeautiful.org.