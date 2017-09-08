Magics maul the Black Tigers, Mogadore defeats Norton
Barberton record is 3-0 after roughing up Cuyahoga Falls for a 47-20 victory. Norton falls to Mogadore 14-13.
See more on these and other stories in the next Herald.
Posted in Breaking News
Related Posts
Gardeners recognized for years of service
September 8, 2017 | 1 Comment »
Police investigate shooting
September 6, 2017 | 13 Comments »
100-year-old stays true to barber and son for 65 years
September 6, 2017 | 1 Comment »
Gun brought to Norton High School
September 1, 2017 | 8 Comments »
Stolen property recovered
August 31, 2017 | 1 Comment »