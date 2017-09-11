Together Again

Brenda K. Sinley, 67, passed away at her residence Sunday, Sept. 3. She was born April 28, 1950 and was a lifetime resident of Barberton. Preceded in death by her husband, Carl Sinley; Brenda leaves behind her son, Ron (Amy) Jessmer; daughter, Linda; grandsons, Brian and William; sister, Janet Cadle; good friends, Andy, Susie, Randy and Norma. Brenda’s family will receive friends Monday from 5-8 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. She will be laid to rest with her husband, Carl at Greenlawn Memorial Park.