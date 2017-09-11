Dennis Joseph O’Leary

Dennis “Denny” O’Leary 66, passed away at home Sept. 1. A life resident of Barberton, Denny was born Oct. 4, 1950, the son of the late Joseph and Margaret “Marie” (Wagner) O’Leary. He worked for many years for South Shore Transportation Company. He enjoyed golfing, swimming, euchre and his beloved german shepherds. He was an avid history buff and sports enthusiast. He was a passionate fan of The Cleveland Indians, the Browns and Ohio State University. Denny is survived by his brother Kevin and his wife Yolanda of Cumming, Georgia; sisters Barbara Bacci and her husband Kevin of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Carole Ward of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Kathleen Gorby of Omaha, Nebraska. Denny also leaves behind his very dear friend and cousin Donna Griffin and her husband Mike of Norton, Ohio. In addition, he is survived by eight nephews, and three nieces. Denny will be fondly remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and his generosity. Following Denny’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park at a later date.