Barberton remembers 9/11
As they have done every year since the first anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 (9-11), Barberton, Ohio, firefighters honor those who lost their lives. Herald video by Rich Muller.
Read more about this and other stories in the next Barberton Herald.
Posted in Breaking News, Videos
Related Posts
Magics maul the Black Tigers, Mogadore defeats Norton
September 8, 2017 | No Comments »
Gardeners recognized for years of service
September 8, 2017 | 1 Comment »
Police investigate shooting
September 6, 2017 | 14 Comments »
100-year-old stays true to barber and son for 65 years
September 6, 2017 | 2 Comments »
Gun brought to Norton High School
September 1, 2017 | 9 Comments »