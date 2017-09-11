Helen Pauline Phillips, 97, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Sept. 7. A resident of Barberton for 75 years, she was an active member of Barberton First Church of Christ. Helen was a member and volunteer at the Haven of Rest Auxiliary. Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Wilbur, and brother, Ray Foltz; Helen is survived by children, Janeena Simmons of Smithville, Ohio, James Phillips (Amanda Mark) of Mesa, Arizona, Penalee (John) Day of Barberton, Ohio and Thomas Phillips (Maria Rosales) of Stanfield, Arizona; grandchildren, Scott (Barbara) Simmons, Shawn (Wendy) Simmons, Kelleigh (Matt) Allen, Christina (Shawn) Witte, Aaron (Tori) Day, Amy Day, Thomas (Audra) Phillips, Michael (Danielle) Phillips and Tamsyn (George) Theo; 22 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; one niece, several nephews; along with other relatives and friends. They family would like to extend a special thank you to both Pleasant Pointe and Pleasant View for the loving care and support that Helen and her family received. Helen’s funeral service will be Monday at 2 p.m. at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Russ Shreiner officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Barberton First Church of Christ, 552 Harvard Ave., Barberton 44203 or Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 E. Market Street, Akron, OH 44308.