Mollie Jane (Moxley) Barnes, 86, entered eternal life Sept. 5,. Mollie was born in Clinton, Ohio and resided in Barberton, Ohio most of her life. Mollie and her husband, Jack Barnes, later moved to Pueblo, Colorado. Mollie was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Stanley Barnes. She is survived by three daughters, Patreece (Dennis) Welser, Susan Hankla, and Laurie (Conrad) Storad; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Mollie had a special talent for knitting, quilting, and decorating her home. She loved the companionship of her many pets throughout her life. Mollie will be greatly missed by her family in both Ohio and Colorado. A special thank you to her friends at Brookdale El Camino Assisted Living and Suncrest Hospice for the loving care that she received.