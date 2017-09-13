John W. Sarll, 65, passed away at his residence on Sept. 12. John was born in Wabash, Indiana and had been a Barberton resident most of his life. He retired from Pneumatic Scale in Cuyahoga Falls. John was in the National Guard, an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time with his dad. Preceded in death by his mother Florence; and sister Sharon; He is survived by his father Glenn W. Mass of christian burial will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 14, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton. Rev. Robert Jackson celebrant. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Calling hours Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 5-7 p.m., at theat the Silva Hostetler Funeral Home , 1199 Wooster Road W., Barberton, where prayers will be said Thursday, Sept. 13, at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).